A new app for Ayyappa devotees

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is that auspicious time of the year when the holy hill shrine of Sabarimala in Kerala reverberates with ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ chants by millions of Ayyappa devotees. There’s some good news for them this time around. A mobile app “Saranam Ayyappa” is being launched today, available for download on Play Store and iOS for free.

Using the app, devotees can access Ayyappa slokas, daily panchangam, stories, songs, videos, etc. They can also join groups of like-minded individuals going for the yatra and learn about different pujas being performed at the temple. What’s more, devotees can also avail services such as access to caterers, suppliers of decorative items, puja materials, etc. near the shrine. The app also provides information about the yatra, such as travel planning, nearby accommodation, maps and routes, emergency and safety guidelines, list of do’s and don’ts, access to online services such as ‘Annadanam’ counters, temple services and more.

The mobile application was developed by Gemini Consulting & Services MD Srinivasa Rajanikanth, and is being unveiled today at Ayyappa Swamy temple, Czech Colony, Sanath Nagar. Arun Guru Swamy, an ardent follower and the general secretary of Akhila Bharata Ayyappa Seva Sangham (Telangana & Andhra Pradesh) will take part in the launch.

Currently in English, the team is planning to roll out the application in other languages such as Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi shortly.

— Shyam Yadagiri

shyam@newindianexpress.com

@shyamyadagiri