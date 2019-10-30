Home Cities Hyderabad

Fabulous five

The ongoing art exhibition of three artists at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad documents ecosystem, rural life and natural landscapes

Published: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchbhoot. Panchatatva. The basic elements that constitute the entire earth. But the five elements that rule the artworks of three artists: Purnima Gupta, Arti Nagpal, Premnath Basa are of the world of colours. The opuses reflect emotions/expressions, rich colours and texture, simplicity of rural life,  natural landscapes, and ecosystem. Their group exhibition is ongoing at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad.

Purnima Gupta, the Hyderabad-based artist, has drawn several faces with different expressions: some of them glum, a few sombre while the rest presenting different looks in their wrinkles and lines. By profession she’s a medical practitioner. No wonder then that the faces drawn are subconscious reflections of the patients she may have interacted with. Ask her and she says with a smile, “Maybe. Most of them are from my imagination and hence appear abstract.” On being asked what elements of panchatatva she’s used for her artworks she responds, “My artworks have several textures and when looked at closely one can see that various elements of nature are hidden there.” That’s how in her artwork titled ‘Mother Earth’ one can see a serene woman in a robe and Oriental earrings against a midnight blue background with streaks of red all around. She takes the centre-stage while the sickle of the moon hangs around her arm with a pale face pasted on it. A tree stands at the bottom while Saturn with its ring lurks in the expanse of the blue.

Arti Nagpal, from Delhi has chosen to express her art through three stages of life. She says, “I have created my artworks in mixed media. The first one shows childhood of this generation. The elements are blue sky and butterflies. The second one is on adolescents featured in pink. I have shown a small girl with wings which means you can fly high but also need to come back and connect to your roots. The third one is made of newspaper cuttings and created as a collage.” It’s Alliance Francaise Hyderabad which brought the three artists together. The third artist is Premnath Basa who’s created opuses blending the elements. He says, “It’s based on landscape and rural lifestyle. I have included indigenous people, their skills. The landscapes are of mountains. Have also used flowers in my paintings.” Most of his artworks are in acrylics. He’s self-taught. His family members are from art background that’s why his inclination towards it. He has showcased an interesting mix of lines and dots.The exhibition is on till October 31

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp