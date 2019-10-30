GHMC restricts tenders for Hyderabad's road repairing to bidders with Rs 400 crore turnover

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday floated tenders inviting private agencies to take up road maintenance works, as part of its efforts to ensure pothole-free roads in the city. In view of this, a pre-bid meeting with private agencies would be held on Thursday at GHMC head office here. However, the government has restricted the competitive bidding process only to big players.

The GHMC has been permitted to add a special eligibility criterion that the bidders should have a minimum annual turnover of `400 crore as the proposed contract requires superior quality standards, short notice mobilisation, high financial capacity to cope up with unscheduled exigencies. Under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC), as many as 401 road stretches have been identified covering a length of 709.5 km will be handed over for private maintenance, with a contract value of ₹1,827 crore for five years.

The government has asked water board, HMRL, HRDCL, and TSIIC, to hand over their existing infrastructure and utilities on these stretches for five years to the private agencies to facilitate maintenance and proportionate payments towards the maintenance of their assets have to be made by these organisations concerned to the GHMC.

The contractors winning bid will be responsible for pothole filling and rectification of bad patches, central median and carriageway, development of footpaths, and maintenance of greenery.