Police probing motives behind Hayathnagar murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Was Keerthi suffering from a mental disorder, which forced her to kill her mother Rajitha so brutally and spend three days at home with her boyfriend Sasi, while the body lay at home? Hayathnagar police are probing into the circumstances that led to the gruesome crime.

Though there is no history of her parents pulling her up for any issues, having a good relationship with the parents and a clean record at the college as well, what forced Keerthi to turn so cruel with Rajitha rebuking her once is quite shocking.

Police are also suspecting that though her marriage was likely to be fixed with one Balreddy, Keerthi was more interested in Sasi. When her mother admonished her for moving closely with Sasi, Keerthi reportedly shared her displeasure with Sasi. It is believed that Sasi had instigated Keerthi against her mother, due to which she decided to kill her.

Meanwhile, the motive behind Sasi helping her remains a mystery to cops. According to sources, Sasi eyed properties owned by Keerthi’s family.