Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana government claims it gave Rs 622 crore more than what it owed TSRTC

“The government also paid GHMC arrears and the dues from the APSRTC period to the corporation,” the government told the court. 

Published: 30th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State government on Tuesday told the Telangana High Court that it had so far released Rs 622 crore more than the alleged dues payable to the TSRTC. An amount of Rs 125 crore is payable to the corporation by the end of March next year. The total support extended by the government to TSRTC from 2014-15  (FY) was Rs 4,253 crore, it said. 

“The government also paid GHMC arrears and the dues from the APSRTC period to the corporation,” the government told the court. 

Further, the State submitted that it had addressed a letter to the Centre seeking financial support to meet the employees’ demands, as the latter held 31 per cent equity in the TSRTC. As the matter requires time for examination by the Centre, the State government urged the court to grant 10 days to file a response.
In this regard, the State, represented by Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, filed an affidavit before the division bench dealing with the PIL filed by R Subender Singh, a student of Osmania University.

State Advocate General BS Prasad, while placing the affidavit before the court, said that extending 47 crore financial support to the corporation cannot be met immediately as there was a slowdown in the economy, resulting in a reduction in the State revenues. The government has reduced the size of the budget from Rs 1.82 lakh crore to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in a matter of four months due to the slowdown. In spite of financial difficulties, the government had released Rs 425 crore out of the budget of Rs 550 crore, he added.

As for the alleged dues to the corporation, the AG said that the government had released Rs 3403.36 crore through budgetary support and an additional amount of Rs 850 crore as government guarantee loans. The total support extended from 2014-15 was more than the amount allegedly claimed as dues. With regard to the GHMC dues of Rs 1,492 crore, the civic body had so far paid just Rs 335 crore. The rest was also paid by the government, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC Telangana government Telangana High Court GHMC APSRTC
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp