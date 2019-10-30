Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana High Court grants permission to TSRTC Joint Action Committee for Saroornagar meet

However, while disposing of the case, the judge imposed various conditions while directing the authorities to accord permission to the proposed meeting.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In relief to the TSRTC JAC,  the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Rachakonda police commissionerate to permit the striking employees to hold its meeting at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on October 30, between 3 pm and 6 pm. 

The court directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the JAC gave them an undertaking to the effect that the proposed meeting would be conducted in an orderly fashion and that its convenor would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the order in response to a petition filed in the form of lunch motion by TSRTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy, complaining that the State government was not permitting them to conduct the meeting in question. 

During the course of hearing, the judge said that scuttling the voice of citizens in a democracy would not survive.  It asked the government to be open to criticism.  

However, while disposing of the case, the judge imposed various conditions while directing the authorities to accord permission to the proposed meeting. The conditions imposed included the following:  the proposed meeting should be held in the indoor stadium instead of the open ground, the persons who attend the meeting should be disbursed from the place of meeting by 7 pm, organisers should not use huge speakers and DJ boxes, and they should not take out open processions or mic announcements. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC JAC Telangana High Court Rachakonda police Saroornagar Indoor Stadium Justice T Vinod Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp