Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC Joint Action Committee finds support in its Andhra Pradesh counterpart

The TSRTC JAC members further sharpened their attack on government.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC JAC and its Telangana counterpart at a press conference at the Employees’ Union office on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ON Day 25 of the TSRTC strike, the APSRTC JAC extended support to its Telangana counterpart in a press conference on Tuesday. Stating that their merger demand was rightful, they urged the State government to give the workers their due because RTC staff earn 20-30 per cent less than government employees for similar jobs. “We stand by the demands of the TSRTC JAC and support them in this strike,” said YV Rao, employees’ union leader. 

The Andhra Pradesh JAC leaders further said, “The Telangana chief minister has agreed to a lot of policies and aspects of (Andhra Pradesh) Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past. Then why can’t KCR adopt and implement what was done in AP? The Telangana government must take the good decisions of their neighbour into consideration and assess the merger demand,” said Pollishetty Damodar, General Secretary Employees Union.

The TSRTC JAC members further sharpened their attack on the government. “The State government said that they were using the Motor Vehicles (Amendments) Act for privatising bus routes. In that case, why are they selectively implementing the Act? Why not fully introduce it and impose the revised traffic challans?” asked Thomas Reddy, TSRTC JAC leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC strike APSRTC JAC TSRTC JAC Jagan Mohan Reddy Thomas Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp