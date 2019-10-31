Better cancer solutions right here in our city

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: As the number of deaths from cancer rise in India every year, early detection and available treatments have ensured that there are many success stories too. Through treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, many have been free from cancer and lead active lives. However, these methods, especially chemotherapy, have devastating side-effects. Actor Sonali Bendre, who had cancer and underwent chemotherapy, had said in a chat show, “The treatment is actually more frightening and painful than the disease.”

Dr NVS Ramakrishna, chief and senior medical oncologist at Continental Hospitals, says: “Nausea, vomiting, low WBC count, ulcers in the mouth, hair loss, soreness, dry skin and blood infection are the common side-effects of chemotherapy. Due to low WBC, the immunity of the patient goes down and they will be at higher risk of infection. The patient will also have low energy and frequent body pains.”

‘Allopathy is not enough’

How does a patient get rid of these side-effects? In fact, the kin of a few persons who have lost their near ones to cancer believe that their relatives would have lived longer with a better quality of life if they had not started chemotherapy. One such person is Sharat Addanki, who lost his mother to cancer. Her death made him explore and seek ways through which the pain of chemotherapy could be reduced. He went on to study Ayurveda, and established Ayurway in Gachibowli, a centre that provides supportive cancer care. “While the chemotherapy managed to kill the cancer cells, it also impaired my mother’s immunity and she passed away. All these complications after chemotherapy bring down the will to live. Sometimes, chemotherapy kills the patient rather than the cancer. We have to look beyond Allopathy. Food and asanas can help detox and strengthen the patients’ liver, and relieve them from anxiety. There are body therapies like Shirodhara that can help them sleep. Naturally available immune boosters like Aloe Vera show significant progress in increasing WBC. We combine these with counselling aimed at rekindling their will to live. There are meditation exercises to calm them. Yoga Nidra can help people regain functionalities. For every side-effect, there is a protocol. If they are losing appetite, we give certain herbs. There are Panchakarma methods that expedite post-surgery recovery. We focus on immunity boosting, reducing inflammation, aiding digestion, and improving the strength of their mind.”

A survivor’s account

Satyanarayana Raju, a former defence officer, was detected with stage 4 Lymphoma in 2016. Three years on and after a couple of chemotherapy sessions, he is cancer-free. However, he still remembers the intense unease and burning he felt after the first chemo round. “I felt uneasy and nauseated after the first round in Nims Hospital. I felt very anxious too. My family has believed in naturopathy for a long time, and so when we heard about Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Arogyalayam in Vijayawada, we decided to take a chance. During my 15-day stay there, I was served food devoid of salt and oil. There were other yoga and detox programmes too. I regained a lot of strength and by the end of it, I was almost free of all the side-effects.” He also recommends fasting the next day after chemo to blunt the intensity of the side-effects.

Satyanarayana, who runs a non-profit organisation called Disha Collective that promotes happy and healthy living, follows a strict diet and regimen that help him lead an active lifestyle. “I follow a millet-based diet prescribed by scientist Khader Valli. I drink four litres of water in a day and dedicate an hour every day to walking and Pranayama. Pesticides, pollution and stress are the main reasons behind cells turning cancerous. I try to be away from those factors as much as possible. Finally, it is the love and support of my family that motivates me to fight every day. I also receive a lot of positive reinforcement from my work. All these factors have helped me bounce back and achieve a good-quality life.”

‘All causes need to be addressed’

Dr Geethanjali, consultant Ayurvedacharya at DS Research Centre at Banjara Hills, says: “Chemotherapy and radiation are gruelling on the body – and they treat only the tumour. The focus is on the disease, not the whole person. Ancient Ayurveda-based treatment has developed a whole-person approach to treating cancer – and these treatments help innumerable patients to achieve good quality of life along with conventional treatment. This method combines balancing body’s chemistry with nutrient energy obtained from human edibles based on ancient Indian science, detoxifying your body, exercising regularly, getting deep restful sleep every night, practising stress reduction techniques, and putting together a supportive functions. Chemotherapy and radiation have their place in treatment, but in many cases, they are simply not enough, because cancer isn’t caused by one thing, but by many different factors.”

However, Dr NVS Ramakrishna, says: “There is no role herbal medicines can play in minimising the side-effects of chemotherapy. The best option is to use drugs. Medical oncologists always prescribe medicines before starting chemotherapy to minimise the side-effects.”

