BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao gets clean chit in cheating case

Talla Pravarna Reddy approached the court stating that she and her husband were duped by Muralidhar Rao and seven others.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

P Muralidhar Rao, BJP, Telangana BJP

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao (File | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao, the Saroornagar police have given a clean chit to him in connection with a cheating case filed against him in 2016.

Talla Pravarna Reddy approached the court stating that she and her husband were duped by Muralidhar Rao and seven others. She alleged that Muralidhar Rao and his associates had collected Rs 2.1 crore from her on the pretext of providing her husband with a nominated post as chairperson of Pharma Exil, a body that functions under the Commerce Ministry in 2016. “We found no role of Muralidhar Rao in the case,” an investigating officer said. The case is still sub-judice.

Comments

