Bowenpally police detain farmers detained for staging protest

A number of farmers squatted at the market yard and started raising slogans against the market yard management for introducing new rules that posed a hurdle for the farmers.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bowenpally police on Wednesday detained at least 35 farmers of Chevella and Vikarabad for staging protest at Bowenpally market yard demanding supportive price and against the market yard management rules in reducing the size of vegetable bags.

A number of farmers squatted at the market yard and started raising slogans against the market yard management for introducing new rules that posed a hurdle for the farmers. With the ryots intensifying their stir, police took them into custody.

Comments

