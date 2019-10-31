Hyderabadis spent Rs 2 lakh upwards on home decor in 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and Kolkata lead the demand for home interior services. Hyderabadis spend most on home interior services while Chennaites love white spaces. These were the insights from a study undertaken by Sulekha, a tech-AI platform for expert services has unveiled interesting insights about demand for home interior services in Indian cities.

This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 25,000 consumers across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha between January to October 2019.

Among the other insights are that most requests for interior designers were generated between July and September during the festival season. The requests were mostly for interior designers who specialise in home interiors. Most of the requests have been generated from people who live in 3BHK/ 2BHK houses. Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha, said, “This study shows that during the start of festive season, Indians like to splurge on beautifying their home and office spaces. It’s interesting to note that different cities have varied preferences, most people in Chennai like to hire painting contractors to whitewash their houses whereas most people in Hyderabad like to hire interior designers to redo the home interiors. Though Tier I cities are leading with requests, Tier II cities such as Pune and Ahmedabad are catching up.”

Other insights

Hyderabad (1378), Kolkata (1248) and Pune (1000) are the top 3 cities that are leading with requests followed by Bangalore and Mumbai that are leading with requests for interior designers.

People in Hyderabad and Pune are willing to spend more on the interior services; most preferred budget for these services are between (2-5) lakh while people from Kolkata and Chennai mostly look for a budget under 1 lakh.