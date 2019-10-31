Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis spent Rs 2 lakh upwards on home decor in 2019

This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 25,000 consumers across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha between January to October 2019.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and Kolkata lead the demand for home interior services.  Hyderabadis spend most on home interior services while Chennaites love white spaces. These were the insights from a study undertaken by Sulekha, a tech-AI platform for expert services has unveiled interesting insights about demand for home interior services in Indian cities.

This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 25,000 consumers across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha between January to October 2019.

Among the other insights are that most requests for interior designers were generated between July and September during the festival season. The requests were mostly for interior designers who specialise in home interiors. Most of the requests have been generated from people who live in 3BHK/ 2BHK houses. Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha, said, “This study shows that during the start of festive season, Indians like to splurge on beautifying their home and office spaces. It’s interesting to note that different cities have varied preferences, most people in Chennai like to hire painting contractors to whitewash their houses whereas most people in Hyderabad like to hire interior designers to redo the home interiors. Though Tier I cities are leading with requests, Tier II cities such as Pune and Ahmedabad are catching up.”

Other insights
Hyderabad (1378), Kolkata (1248) and Pune (1000) are the top 3 cities that are leading with requests followed by Bangalore and Mumbai that are leading with requests for interior designers.
People in Hyderabad and Pune are willing to spend more on the interior services; most preferred budget for these services are between (2-5) lakh while people from Kolkata and Chennai mostly look for a budget under 1 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp