Income Tax raids on Kolors Healthcare India Private Limited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income tax officials carried out searches against Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Limited at 48 locations countrywide including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The company is into fitness, beauty, weight loss and healthcare.

Based on an intelligence input of tax-evasion, officials from the anti-tax evasion department carried out the searches and seized several documents. The firm has its head office in Srinagar here and has six branches in the twin cities. There were allegations that the institute has been collecting hefty fees from the clients.