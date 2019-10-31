Home Cities Hyderabad

Man arrested in Hyderabad for duping jobseeker of Rs 13 lakh

The Task Force sleuths on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Mancherial district for allegedly duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs in the Secretariat.

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The arrested person has been identified as Nomula Rajender Goud, of Mandamarri in Mancherial district.
According to police,  Rajender Goud met one Sahadevudu of Secunderabad and told him that he has good contacts with higher officials in the Secretariat and other government officials. Promising him to provide a government job, Goud collected Rs 13 lakh from Sahadevudu.  After collecting the amount, Goud failed to secure a job for him and also switched off his mobile phone.

After realising that he was cheated, Sahadevudu lodged a police complaint. On a tip-off about Goud’s presence in Secunderabad, he was apprehended on Wednesday. Police also seized some fake documents and cash of Rs 80,000 from him. He was later handed over to Gopalapuram police for taking further action.

