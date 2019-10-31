NALSAR to provide legal support to T-Hub startups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-HUB on Wednesday inked an MoU with National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University of Law (NALSAR) to provide legal and regulatory support to its startups.

Under the MoU, NALSAR will provide T-Hub startups with a legal and compliance framework. NALSAR will also guide and support entrepreneurs during the registration of their entities in the initial stages, structuring transactions, complying with regulations, filing taxes, handling closures, entering into contracts, and dealing with legal intricacies.

T-Hub and CLEAR will organise seminars, workshops, and interactive sessions for startups to train them in dealing with the protection of intellectual property rights, understanding the importance of data security, raising investment, dealing with human resources-related issues and creating awareness.

Faizan Mustafa, the vice-chancellor of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University of Law, noted, “...It is important for businesses to understand and operate within the provisions of law to avoid losses... Through this partnership, both NALSAR and T-Hub shall endeavour to provide startups, founders, and entrepreneurs, a platform that is legally sound and commercially viable.”

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Partnership will make sure startups get guidance throughout their journey from setting up a corporate entity to setting up foreign entities, and setting shareholders agreements.”