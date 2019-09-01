Days after wife's demise, London-based researcher found dead on railway track in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of suicide, a 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh working for a university in London, was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghatkesar on the city outskirts on Saturday. M Gangaiah flew into the country after knowing the news of his wife's suicide two days ago at Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

He was on his way to attend her final rites. As there is a case of an abetment to suicide registered against him, accusing him of his wife's death by her parents, he took the extreme step, police suspect.

Inspector Government Railway police Secunderabad K Adi Reddy said, prima facie it looks like a suicide. But the motive behind the alleged suicide is being probed into. Based on the outcome and the postmortem report, the investigation will proceed.

According to Railway police, Jangaiah hailing from Marturu in Prakasam district was married to Ramadevi, who belongs to the same village three years ago. The couple had lived in Dubai for two years and moved to London, where Jangaiah started working for a professor. Meanwhile, Ramadevi returned to India for her delivery in 2018. Jangaiah who was in London during this time, came home last month and flew back to London on August 27.

Meanwhile, two days ago, Ramadevi hanged herself at her maternal home. After knowing the news, Jangaiah flew to India and landed at Hyderabad airport on Friday. On Saturday his body was found on the railway tracks.

Inquiries revealed that from the airport he travelled to Secunderabad railway station and even purchased a general ticket to Nellore. Police suspect that he could have boarded a passenger train and got down at Ghatkesar and committed suicide there. Based on his baggage and the identity proofs in it, police identified him.

Police further found that Ramadevi was also planning to return to London, but her visa process was delayed. As a result, the couple had frequent arguments and she was reportedly depressed. Her parents also accused him of harassing her, forcing her to commit suicide. Jangaiah's body was handed over to his sister on Sunday.

