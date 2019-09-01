Motorists vent ire on social media over hike in penalties

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the government is ready to enforce the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, the motorists are taking to social media to express their exasperation on the increased charges for traffic violations.

The messages which are in circulation on popular social networking sites question the government’s lapses in providing quality roads and parking spaces in urban areas. Meanwhile, experts opine that heavy penalties will lead to corrupt practices. They stressed on effective implementation such as sending the offenders to courts and jails for their wrongdoing.

Municipal Administration and

Urban Development organised

a tour for high school students

at Qutub Shahi tombs on

Saturday | Express

The penalty amounts for traffic violations have been increased in the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act. For instance, the penalty for wrong driving is Rs 5,000, previously it was Rs 500. Similarly, drunk driving penalty is increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,000. G Santhosh, a motorist posted on Facebook asking, “Why should people pay the price when the vehicular traffic system is not in order?” The netizens also demanded the government to pay fines for failing to provide quality roads and parking spaces. They also pitched for an alcohol ban.

School kids perform street play to highlight city heritage

Hyderabad: Students from Government High School, Bandimet and Government High School Round Table, Filmnagar, took part in a campaign on Saturday to spread awareness to help preserve heritage of Hyderabad with the support of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, at Qutub Shahi Tombs. More than 100 students under the guidance Teach for India (TFI) performed a street play to draw attention towards the declining state of heritage sites and gave helpful suggestions on steps that can be taken by citizens to participate in the upkeep of the same.

Auto unions calls for strike

Hyderabad: Opposing the hike in penalties for traffic violations, Auto Drives Union Joint Action Committee (ADUJAC) on Saturday called for a strike on September 4 demanding the government to immediately repeal the newly amended provisions of Motor Vehicle Act 2019 on traffic violation charges. The associations have requested the government to exempt them by recognising them under the service sector. B Venkatesham, AITUC leader said, “Without charting out solution, the government only thinks that levying hefty fines will ensure road safety.

Decision to implement new MV Act deferred

Hyderabad: Transport department in a meeting late on Saturday deferred the decision on implementation of Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019. Speaking to Express, Mamata Prasad, Deputy Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) said, “It might take a week to implement the amended act as the government is yet to issue a GO. The State has to pass a GO that overwrites previous MV rules and issue a new one that mentions the updated provisions. Unless, the government issues a GO, the amended Act cannot be used to catch defaulters.