Motorists vent ire on social media over hike in penalties

The messages which are in circulation on popular social networking sites question the government’s lapses in providing quality roads and parking spaces in urban areas.

Published: 01st September 2019 10:07 AM

HYDERABAD: As the government is ready to enforce the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, the motorists are taking to social media to express their exasperation on the increased charges for traffic violations.

The messages which are in circulation on popular social networking sites question the government’s lapses in providing quality roads and parking spaces in urban areas. Meanwhile, experts opine that heavy penalties will lead to corrupt practices. They stressed on effective implementation such as sending the offenders to courts and jails for their wrongdoing.

The penalty amounts for traffic violations have been increased in the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act. For instance, the penalty for wrong driving is Rs 5,000, previously it was Rs 500. Similarly, drunk driving penalty is increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,000. G Santhosh, a motorist posted on Facebook asking, “Why should people pay the price when the vehicular traffic system is not in order?” The netizens also demanded the government to pay fines for failing to provide quality roads and parking spaces. They also pitched for an alcohol ban.

