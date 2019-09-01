Students accuse University of Hyderabad health centre of misdiagnosing fevers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multiple students of University of Hyderabad have complained that the university’s health centre is misdiagnosing dengue as viral fever or typhoid. Many have taken to an informal students’ group on Facebook to voice their concerns, asking the student union president to look into the matter.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajasri, the health centre does not have any mechanism to test for dengue on-campus. However, on being asked how students suspected of dengue are diagnosed, she said, “We have strict orders to not give any form of information to the press without the permission of the Vice-chancellor.”

Daradi Baishya, a PhD scholar, brought to the notice of the student union president Aarti Nagpal, two cases of reported misdiagnosis by the health centre.

She said, “Two students from Assam, who had a fever for three days straight were just given paracetamol. They were also diagnosed with typhoid. They requested the health centre to refer them to private hospitals off the campus for better diagnosis. They were both diagnosed with dengue eventually. One of the students has gone back home, as her parents weren’t confident leaving her in the care of the university.”

Responding to the allegations, Nagpal told Express, “Friends of three students complained to me about such instances. I responded to them immediately and asked for the names of the doctor treating them. All of them said they would get back to me but I have not received any news yet. We cannot generalise and make a complaint against all the doctors in health centre.”