Home Cities Hyderabad

Students accuse University of Hyderabad health centre of misdiagnosing fevers

Daradi Baishya, a PhD scholar, brought to the notice of the student union president Aarti Nagpal, two cases of reported misdiagnosis by the health centre. 

Published: 01st September 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multiple students of University of Hyderabad have complained that the university’s health centre is misdiagnosing dengue as viral fever or typhoid. Many have taken to an informal students’ group on Facebook to voice their concerns, asking the student union president to look into the matter. 

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajasri, the health centre does not have any mechanism to test for dengue on-campus. However, on being asked how students suspected of dengue are diagnosed, she said, “We have strict orders to not give any form of information to the press without the permission of the Vice-chancellor.” 

Daradi Baishya, a PhD scholar, brought to the notice of the student union president Aarti Nagpal, two cases of reported misdiagnosis by the health centre. 

She said, “Two students from Assam, who had a fever for three days straight were just given paracetamol. They were also diagnosed with typhoid. They requested the health centre to refer them to private hospitals off the campus for better diagnosis. They were both diagnosed with dengue eventually. One of the students has gone back home, as her parents weren’t confident leaving her in the care of the university.” 

Responding to the allegations, Nagpal told Express, “Friends of three students complained to me about such instances. I responded to them immediately and asked for the names of the doctor treating them. All of them said they would get back to me but I have not received any news yet. We cannot generalise and make a complaint against all the doctors in health centre.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp