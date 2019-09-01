Tainted Lavanya’s husband caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the former Keshampet tahsildar Lavanya was released from jail in connection with the alleged illegal assets case, her husband and municipal administration department superintendent Venkateswara Naik was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting Rs 2.50 lakh bribe on Saturday for doing official favour.

According to ACB officials, Nunavath Venkateswara Naik and middleman Prakash were caught red-handed for accepting bribe from complainant V Randheer of Hanamkonda in order to appoint him in the office of RDMA, Hyderabad as outsourcing employee.

Further, Prakash demanded Rs 40,000 from him to get regular payment along with ESI and EPF facilities by influencing senior officers. The arrested were produced before the court for judicial remand. Interestingly, Naik’s wife, the then Keshampet MRO V Lavanya was also trapped by ACB in a bribe case in July 2019.

Currently, she is out on bail. Since July 2019, Venkateswara Naik was absconding. Recently, he surfaced and joined duties.