Home Cities Hyderabad

Canals along Naya Qila ‘brimming’ with toxic froth

A look at the golf course, which is located beside the Naya Qila area of Golconda Fort, shows that it is bordered with a five-feet wide canal.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Naya Qila channels froth with polluted water coming from Shah Hatim Talab.

Naya Qila channels froth with polluted water coming from Shah Hatim Talab. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The canals along the Naya Qila golf course, which was built as a measure to provide an exit flow for water overflowing from Shah Hatim Talab, is now brimming with toxic foam, making lives of residents who live along the canal hazardous.

A look at the golf course, which is located beside the Naya Qila area of Golconda Fort, shows that it is bordered with a five-feet wide canal.

From last week Sunday, foamy toxic effluents from the Shah Hatim Talab have been flowing past the golf course. It is important to note that these canals are connected to the Langar Houz lake, and very possibly could be polluting it further. 

The issue was brought to light by heritage and Waqf activist Mohammed Habeebuddin, who said, “This has been going on since last Sunday. The problem is that Shah Hatim Talab is extremely polluted —which is what is flowing over here.”

Drains feed into the ancient Shah Hatim Talab which was a major water source for the Qutub Shahis in the past. It is now also a dumping ground for animal remains, construction debris and human waste.

“The canals had been built because, every year during monsoon, the lake overflows. It also overflows because the lake has shrunk over time due to encroachment,” he added. 

“The area around Shah Hatim Talab is most unhygienic for residents. People have often complained to officials, but no action has been taken,” he added. 

The sighting of froth and foams in the lakes of Hyderabad is not new. Recently, activists raised the issue of foam in Hussain Sagar during a hearing at the National Green Tribunal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naya Qila Golconda fort Hyderabad
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp