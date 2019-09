By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday applauded MLA Jaffer Meraj for his efforts to tackle dengue fever. In a tweet, he applauded the MLA: “Come rains, we see an increase in mosquito borne diseases.

As an urgent measure, our MLA Jaffer Meraj sought the use of drone for fumigation in order to prevent mosquito breeding. @aimim_national representatives have consistently fought for cleaner & healthier neighbourhoods (sic).”