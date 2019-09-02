Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Ganesh idol immersion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic in connection with Ganesh immersion from September 2 to September 11, the police have imposed traffic restrictions from 3 pm till late night daily depending on traffic congestion at Tank Bund and NTR Marg.

At Hotel Marriot (Viceroy) T Junction: Traffic from Karbala maidan will not be allowed towards upper Tank Bund and will be diverted towards Kavadiguda cross roads.

To Liberty, take route via Kavadiguda cross roads, Gandhi Nagar T Junction, DBR Mills, Indira Park and Domalguda.

Towards Khairatabad and Panjagutta will go via Ranigunj, Nallagutta, Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road and Khairatabad flyover.

At Necklace Rotary: Traffic coming from Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Necklace road or Mint compound road.

At Telugu Talli statue junction: Traffic will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar at Telugu Talli junction and traffic towards Secunderabad will take Telugu Talli flyover and go to Katta Maisamma Temple, DBR Mills and then proceed via Children Park, Sailing Club and Karbala maidan.

At DBR: Traffic coming from Goshala towards upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards lower Tank Bund.