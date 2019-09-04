Dengue deaths create panic among parents in Secunderabad

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The deaths of two students of Class 1 and 8 who succumbed to dengue, in a little of over a week, has sparked concern among parents in the city who are demanding better hygiene in schools and neighbourhoods.

Parents of DPS Secunderabad are a worried lot as the classes for kindergarten and Class 1 are conducted in the basement which they allege are infested with mosquitoes. Parents told Express that despite raising the concerns with the school management almost a month ago, still no measures have been taken by the school.

“Despite several complaints by parents, the principal refuses to meet parents collectively, and if we go individually we are told that fogging is being done,” said a parent and added that the recent incidents have scared them about the safety of their children.

Meanwhile, some schools in the city have issued an advisory to parents to send their children in full sleeve-clothes and carry anti-mosquito ointments. Parents, however, allege that such notices are not enough and are just meant for schools to shirk responsibility towards sanitation and hygiene in and around school campuses. A parent whose child studies in Gitajanjali Devshala, where a 13-year-old succumbed to dengue on Sunday said that the school lacked basic sanitation.