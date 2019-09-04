Digambar Jain Sanstha celebrating ‘Maha Paryushan Parv’ this week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tolerance and compassion for other beings is their motto. And ahimsa is a fundamental tenet of their religion. They don’t eat any of the root vegetables such as onions, potatoes, garlic, etc. as they believe that microorganisms living in the soil get injured when the plant is pulled up! Numbering a little over a lakh in the city, Jains are celebrating ‘Maha Paryushan Parv’ this week. Jains celebrate their festivals by fasting, as they believe in celebrating the natural qualities of the soul, which is not nourished by over-eating and indulging in merrymaking.

Jains are divided into Shwetambar and Digambar. There are sub-categories under Shwetambar like Terapanth, Sthankwasi, Mandirmargi, and in Digambar, Khandelwal, Porwal etc.

All for one, one for all:

Jain Seva Sangh is an autonomous body of the community, comprising a majority of Shwetambar Jains. Similarly, for Digambars, there is Digambar Jain Sanstha (DJS), which helps maintain their temples and assists in organising festivals and other activities. Whenever a Guru (Maharaj) travels to the city, DJS reportedly that takes care of all the arrangements. Within DJS, there is another group called Yuva Yuvati Mandal (YYM), founded by youngsters.

“One of the unique aspects of YYM is that there no positions of Secretary, President, etc. in the group. Using a lottery system, a five-member bench is elected every three months, which will carry out the activities. The main agenda of the group is to help youngsters in need. They also donate blood to the needy. There is another body called Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) which is a worldwide organisation of businessmen, industrialists, knowledge workers and professionals,” says DJS PR Lokender Jain.

Food fundas:

As far as food is concerned, Jains don’t eat anything grown under the soil, and believe in preparing all masalas, wheat flour and all other flours at home, apparently due to hygiene concerns. Most Jains are in businesses such as money lending, jewellery, pharmaceuticals, real estate, food grains, etc. In the healthcare sector, Mahavir Hospital in the city is part of a Charitable Trust run by Jain Seva Sangh, which reportedly provides dialysis to patients at nominal prices.

Festivals:

Paryushan Parv and Mahaveer Jayanti are their big days. Maha Paryushan Parv is observed to put an end to needless desires, unwanted passions and all types of immoral behaviour. This annual event is celebrated for self-purification and upliftment by adhering to ten universal virtues viz. Uttam Kshama (forgiveness), Uttam Mardava (gentleness), Uttam Aarjava (straightforwardness), Uttam Shauch (purity), Uttam Satya (truth), Uttam Sanyam (restraint), Uttam Tap (penance), Uttam Tyaga (sacrifice), Uttam Aakinchanya (giving up possessions) and Uttam Brahmcharya (chastity).

The festival’s main aim is to help people in understanding the real nature of the soul and to stay away from worldly desires. It cautions against being too involved in material comforts and motivates practitioners to lead a simple and fulfilling life. “During the festival, Jains shun fashionable clothes, eating outside food, spending too much time on social media, etc.,” adds Lokender.

While the ‘Paryushan Parv’ for Shwetambar Jains finished on September 2, the event began on September 3 for Digambar Jains, which continues till September 13.

