Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors in Hyderabad hospitals to work even on holidays to tackle dengue epidemic

Special measures taken by the government include free tests for dengue

Published: 04th September 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Etala Rajender visited Fever Hospital on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana struggles with a dengue epidemic in the cities, and a malaria epidemic in tribal areas, health minister Etala Rajender was spotted supervising the functioning of Fever Hospital on Tuesday morning. The hospital had recorded the highest number of dengue cases of the season, earlier this week. The minister spoke to the patients, checked the out-patient department and the services meted out to the patients. 

He also said that the leaves of doctors in government hospitals have been cancelled, and all government hospitals are functioning on Sundays as well. Multiple districts were also identified as high-risk areas, including, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Khammam, Medchal and Warangal (urban).

At the hospital, the minister took note of the huge crowd of patients and said, “The number of counters for doctors’ consultation in the out-patient department has been increased from six to 25. If there is a requirement, we will be increasing it by 10 more counters.” 

However, he further added, “The situation is not as grave as people are assuming it to be. Although 51,000 people have registered in the OPD at Fever hospital in August, only 61 cases tested positive for dengue.” He had previously also claimed that no dengue deaths have been reported from Fever Hospital. However, Osmania General Hospital’s superintendent, Dr B Nagender confirmed that on August 23, a 20-year-old youth from Dammaiguda had succumbed to dengue after being referred from Fever Hospital with a platelet count of 11,000. 

Earlier, the health minister also conducted a high profile review meeting on Monday to discuss the health crisis in the State. 

“The Telangana government has taken special measures like the opening of 24-hour Out-Patient Department (OPD) services to control cases of dengue in the State. Special measures have been taken by the government like the opening of OPD services in Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, among others, where services are available for 24 hours, including on holidays”, said he. Rajender at the meeting , further added, “Tests for dengue are being conducted absolutely free of cost in these hospitals, we have also initiated measures to spread awareness regarding protection from these diseases.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Etala Rajender Telangana Health Minister Fever Hospital Osmania General Hospital Gandhi Hospital
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp