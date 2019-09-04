Home Cities Hyderabad

Graduation and Freshers’ Day event takes place in Hyderabad's Roots College

These students had a double blast at their Freshers and Graduation Day

Published: 04th September 2019 04:41 AM

Graduation and Freshers’ Day event of Roots College (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was an exciting weekend for the students of Roots College at the Graduation and Freshers’ Day event of the college which was held at Marigold Hotel on Saturday. Juniors and seniors came together to celebrate their special days with each other. The juniors put together quite a show with skits showcasing their skills, a talent shows whereas seniors participated in ramp walk and group dance.  The Freshers Day event that commenced in the afternoon had Mrs India Kritika Sharma as chief guest and Miss India Polo as the guest of honour.

The event started with the introduction of fresh students with seniors where seniors greeted and welcomed them. Dance and cultural program were also organized as part of Fresher’s Day on this occasion.
Mr and Miss Fresher were picked and crowned to ring in the newbies into the college. 
The chief guests felicitated meritorious students and graduate degrees were handed over to the students of BBA, B.com and BA for the year 2018. 

TAGS
Marigold Hotel Mrs India Kritika Sharma Roots College
