Missed Ganesh Chaviti, try for Navratri  

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Environmentalist Satti Ramachandra Reddy, a resident of Malkajgiri, caught everyone’s attention on Ganesh Chaturthi day when he announced that he has touched the magic figure of 5,000 clay idol distribution of Ganesha this year. He has been doing it for the last eight years, footing expenses of the clay and the logistics from his pocket. “I started talking about Ganesh Chaviti and environment eight years ago. I started distributing clay Ganeshas six years ago with 500 idols in Malkajgiri.

This year, I distributed 1,000 and I am happy residents have taken to the concept of installing small and clay idols, but the Ganesh Pandal Committees still haven’t been able to do so. The only way to prevent this is a state crackdown on idol makers at Dhoolpet. Since the idol makers start nearly a year ahead for the next festival, this is the time to do something to be able to see change at least from the next year,” he adds.

A passionate green warrior, Ramachandra also organised an awareness campaign at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Little Stars High School in Saidabad, Oxford High school, Moulali, and visitors to Necklace Road, Tank Bund on Hussain sagar lake and Saroornagar earlier this month.

He believes that change will happen when we can reach out to the common man. His pet subjects are the damage humans are causing to the environment, especially coastal ecology due to immersion of Ganesh Idols made of Plaster of Paris. “Natural mud, natural oils, colours made with turmeric, beetroot, carrot, leafy vegetables (spinach and coriander) have to to be used,” he says. He runs his own construction business and he feels that he gets to check out many pieces of land as part of his profession and he is witness to the amount of destruction we have caused to the Earth.

“Even bringing in a rule which states that any idol that is more than five feet in height will have to be immersed in a water body outside the city and not in Hussain Sagar will make it difficult for the organisers and we can see change. We need to adopt novel rules to deter them,” he says. “If you have not been able to do it for Ganesh Chaviti, you can still do that for Devi idols for Navratri. Dasara in Hyderabad is also now a big affair with colonies and housing boards buying idols. It is still not too late,” he adds.

