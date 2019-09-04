Telangana agriculture minister bats for more agriculture colleges in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a need for special focus on agricultural education and research and development of new crop varieties suitable for the State, said S Niranjan Reddy agricultural minister, while addressing a gathering at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on its fifth Foundation Day celebrations.

“Telangana is the only state which gives high priority to agriculture for the betterment of farmers. The university administration should plan for more UG and PG colleges, agricultural research stations, and agricultural polytechnics to provide quality education in the state,” he said.