Washington Post lensman to feature work in soon to begin Indian Photography Festival in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Photography Festival (IPF) 2019, known to be an important photography festival in South Asia is to begin soon. The festival is supported by the Dept of Tourism, Govt of Telangana in collaboration with Lightcraft Foundation. National Geographic, the 131-year-old global nonprofit organisation supports the 5th edition of the festival.

To be held in Hyderabad for a month, this photography festival is to rope in some of the world’s renowned names in the photography industry. It will be held at the State Gallery of Art and multiple venues in the city. Photographers from well over 50+ Countries including the US, UK, Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, Greece, Italy and Japan are expected to participate in the photo festival. Organisers have lined up the world’s noted photographers such as Carol Guzy, a news photographer for ‘The Washington Post’ and the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for four times—one of four people to do so, and the first journalist with that achievement in the world; Richard Drew, a 73 years ‘Associated Press’ photo-journalist, known across the world for capturing the Falling Man from the World Trade Center; British photographer Tim Flach, an animal photographer known for taking human-like portraits of animals; Rachael Strecher, Director of Media Innovation at the National Geographic Society who leads grantmaking to support photographers, writers, filmmakers, data visualization experts, cartographers and other storytellers.

Every edition of the festival features an open call, where photographers, from across the world, are invited to submit their work.

This year, IPF received a total number of 700 submissions from 65 countries. The entries were presided over by an eminent panel of photographers and editors from India, South East Asia, Australia, Europe and the USA— James Wellford, Robin Schwartz, Diane Smyth, Dr Deepak John Mathew, Nick Ut, Mags King, Rohit Chawla, and Giles Clarke.

The selected entries will be exhibited during the festival.

The festival begins on Sept 19 and will be on till October 20