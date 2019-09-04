Home Cities Hyderabad

Washington Post lensman to feature work in soon to begin Indian Photography Festival in Hyderabad

National Geographic, the 131 year-old global nonprofit organisation supports the 5th edition of the festival. 

Published: 04th September 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

t

Exhibition of photos by Washington Post photographer (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Photography Festival (IPF) 2019, known to be an important photography festival in South Asia is to begin soon. The festival is supported by the Dept of Tourism, Govt of Telangana in collaboration with Lightcraft Foundation. National Geographic, the 131-year-old global nonprofit organisation supports the 5th edition of the festival. 

To be held in Hyderabad for a month, this photography festival is to rope in some of the world’s renowned names in the photography industry. It will be held at the State Gallery of Art and multiple venues in the city. Photographers from well over 50+ Countries including the US, UK, Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, Greece, Italy and Japan are expected to participate in the photo festival. Organisers have lined up  the world’s noted photographers such as Carol Guzy, a news photographer for ‘The Washington Post’ and the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for four times—one of four people to do so, and the first journalist with that achievement in the world; Richard Drew, a 73 years ‘Associated Press’ photo-journalist, known across the world for capturing the Falling Man from the World Trade Center; British photographer Tim Flach, an animal photographer known for taking human-like portraits of animals; Rachael Strecher,  Director of Media Innovation at the National Geographic Society who leads grantmaking to support photographers, writers, filmmakers, data visualization experts, cartographers and other storytellers.

Every edition of the festival features an open call, where photographers, from across the world, are invited to submit their work. 
This year, IPF received a total number of 700 submissions from 65 countries. The entries were presided over by an eminent panel of photographers and editors from India, South East Asia, Australia, Europe and the USA— James Wellford, Robin Schwartz, Diane Smyth, Dr Deepak John Mathew, Nick Ut, Mags King, Rohit Chawla, and Giles Clarke.
The selected entries will be exhibited during the festival. 
The festival begins on Sept 19 and will be on till October 20

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Indian Photography Festival Lightcraft Foundation National Geographic The Washington Post Pulitzer Prize
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp