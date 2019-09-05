Charred body of woman and fetus found in Hyderabad, murder suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The charred body of a pregnant woman along with the fetus from her womb were found at Parigi of Vikarabad district on Thursday.

Police suspect the woman was murdered at a different location and her body was dumped at the spot and set on fire. Special teams have been formed to trace the victim's identity and also nab the accused.

DSP Parigi Ravinder Reddy said a case of murder and Causing disappearance of evidence of offence is registered and the investigation is underway. " Prima facie, any external injuries could not be found on the body. We are waiting for the postmortem examination report to know the exact cause of death. Based on the report and other clues, the investigation will proceed," he said.

According to police, villagers of Rangampally village in Parigi mandal noticed a charred body on the village outskirts on Thursday morning. Police along with clues teams and dog squads rushed to the spot. Inquiries revealed that the woman could have been set ablaze during the midnight and there were no clues on the body. While her body along with her clothes were burnt to ashes, police could find a portion of the victim's left foot with a pink coloured nail polish on the nails.

However, police are also not ruling out honour killing aspect in the incident.