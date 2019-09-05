Home Cities Hyderabad

Dancing Colours at his fingertips

Puppeteer Vinod Bhatt, now in Hyderabad for Dastkar, shares his passion and craft of puppet making

Published: 05th September 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vinod Bhatt, puppet maker (Photo |EPS)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kathputli or the string puppets from Rajasthan have a history of a thousand years. The art has travelled far and wide and keeps coming to Hyderabad. This time it’s part of Dastkar Nature Bazaar, at Kamma Sangham, Ameerpet. Enter the premises and among Ajrakhs, Bandhinis, jute bags, Kantha scarves you will find a stall blooming with colourful puppets in different sizes and styles. On the stall-table, they beam in colours like fuchsia, red, blue, mustard and emerald. Look up and you find larger ones with more hues. Their creator Vinod Bhatt, 27, from Sikar, Rajasthan makes 10 puppets in 15 days with the help of his family. “I used to see my grandfather take up the craft so passionately and I followed in his footsteps,” shares the puppeteer. He uses fresh fabrics, zari work and velvet”.

He patiently waits at the counter for customers to finish picking their favourite puppets before he takes the toys and hands them over in crumpled newspaper sheets. Meanwhile, he asks his brother to get ready for the evening. “We wear traditional attire and perform puppet dance for the visitors,” he says adjusting an entangled row of tiny puppets jingling with bells. The show isn’t ticketed. “Sometimes people leave `200 or 500 as tokens of appreciation,” he says adding that it’s mostly folk songs like ...ek pallu latke... Kalia kid pada mele mein ... Holia ma uddare gulal that the show is based on. “Sometimes, we get projects to perform on a theme mostly in Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. This November he is going to Dubai with his group of 35 artistes which include drummers, dancers of Kalbelia, dummy horse riders, mask puppet dancers, and magicians. He also conducts workshops for school children.  He can be contacted at 9811990222.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
string puppets Rajasthan Dastkar Nature Bazaar
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp