Disputes over a woman employee led to Hyderabad IT firm owner's murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police solved the week-old murder case of a tech firm owner Satish Babu Myla at KPHB and arrested his childhood friend cum business partner Hemanth Mathe on Thursday.

Satish admonishing Hemanth over allegedly maintaining an affair with a female employee and reducing his salary citing poor performance, forced Hemanth to kill Satish brutally.

Though Hemanth tried to dispose off the body, he could not succeed. While Satish's body remained in his flat for close to 36 hours, Hemanth acted innocent and even accompanied Satish's wife in searching for Satish.

DCP Madhapur A Venkateswar Rao said Hemanth who was absconding was nabbed while he was moving on Satish's bike. "The bike, an electric cutter used for cutting Saitsh's limbs and other material were seized from him and he was produced before the court," said Rao, further adding that inquiries revealed that the woman employee was not aware of the murder and all the evidences indicated that Hemanth was solely responsible for the murder.

Satish Babu owns coaching centres and also two IT firms and Hemanth was a partner in one of these firms and invested Rs 3 lakh. Hemanth was appointed as an Administrator for a salary of Rs 20,000 per month. Meanwhile, the female employee who was trained in one of Satish's coaching centers, joined the firm and Hemanth developed a relationship with her. Satish got to know this and warned Hemanth to stay away from her, as he is married and the affair would damage the firm's reputation. Satish also reduced Hemanth's salary to Rs 10,000 per month. As a result, Hemanth developed a grudge against Satish and was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

On Aug 28, when they met at Hemanth's flat over drinks, an argument broke over the female employee issue and Hemanth's reduced salary. Hemanth who was already prepared to kill Satish, attacked him with a hammer and then smothered. After making sure Satish was dead, Hemanth hired a self driven car from a rental agency at Madhapur, with an intention to dispose off the body. But though the car arrived at his flat, he could not go ahead with his plan, as he was scared. He then went out and even joined search for Satish. On Aug 29, he purchased an electric cutter to cut the body and dispose off easily, but could not do that as well. Meanwhile, Satish's wife lodged a missing complaint with the police. Fearing that he will be caught, he fled on Satish's bike. Before this, he also cleaned blood stains on the floor, said police.

