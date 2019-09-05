Home Cities Hyderabad

‘In four years, no government database compromised’, says Telangana IT principal secretary

Ranjan also said that the State government is coming up legislation on data sharing to facilitate more private companies.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

UIDAI Chairman J Satyanarayana, ITEC Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Global Cyber Security Forum chairman Sai Krishna inaugurate the Global Cybersecurity Conference 2019 in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “In the past four years, none of the State government’s data was compromised,” said IT&EC and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. Speaking after inaugurating the Global Cyber Security Conference 2019 on Wednesday, he said “If you look at global trends in the last three or four years, there have been several nefarious attacks such as WannaCry. All kinds of malware and viruses have been released. However, thanks to the robustness of our Security Operations Centre, no government database has been compromised till date.”

Ranjan also said that the State government is coming up legislation on data sharing to facilitate more private companies. “A lot of private foreign companies say they do not invest much in cybersecurity in India since the legislation governing it is weak. We are working with NALSAR to come up with a framework, which would allow for easy data sharing and, at the same time, maintain confidentiality and so forth.”

The event was also attended by Sai Krishna, Chairman of Global Cyber Security Forum, and UIDAI Chairman J Satyanarayana. Krishna said that the country needs to have Cyber Security response teams on the lines of the 108 service.

In terms of the technology advancements, Krishna predicted quantum security as the next frontier to solve pressing challenges in fields such as defence, banking and transportation. The conference also aimed at discussing challenges of public and private enterprises. The event is supported by the State government, Department of Telecommunications, STPI, Computer Society of India and Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru.

