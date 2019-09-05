My teacher, not my friend?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What qualities do you value the most in their teachers? When students were asked this question, this how they responded. The highest percentage (31%) of students said ‘Good teaching style/methodology’, followed by ‘Providing knowledge beyond the curriculum’ (27.4%), ‘Being nice to students’ (16.8%) and ‘Helpful nature’ (14.5%). Additionally, 46.5% of students said their teachers have helped/counselled them to choose a career path. These were the findings of a survey conducted by Brainly, a peer-to-peer learning community. The survey was conducted on 1500+ Indian students to understand their perceptions about their teachers and the value that they add to their lives. The participating students were spread across India, including Hyderabad.

48% of Hyderabad students feel that their teachers are approachable in terms of solving doubts. When asked about how often teachers take initiative to help with doubts/problems, 37% stated that they do this every day, while 29% said a few times a week and 13% stated that this is a once a week occurrence.

Close to 30% of students stated that they consult with teachers on personal matters, and almost 50% said that they view their teachers as friends.

The respondents were also asked about what academic qualities their teachers can improve upon. A majority of students (28.3%) said ‘Utilising technology and social platforms’, followed by ‘Interpersonal skills’ (27.9%) and ‘Interest in the subject being taught’ (27.5%). Amongst the participating students, Science teachers have emerged as student favourites (30.6%), followed by Math (26.4%), Language (13.3%) and History (12%) teachers. With an objective to understand India’s education landscape better, Brainly has been conducting a series of surveys, exploring the various facets that influence students’ academics and learning.

Michał Borkowski, CEO, Brainly said, “Through our research carried out for this year’s ‘Teacher’s Day’ in India, we aimed to provide deeper insight into the intricacies of a student-teacher relationship that is not just limited to students’ academic pursuits but involves their personal growth on a daily basis as well.”