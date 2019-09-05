Now, e-waste to  be collected from your doorstep

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Pollution Control Board (PCB) started a first-of-its-king digital waste collection centre in Kompally on Wednesday. The PCB has partnered up with Brand store, a private waste collection company. Officials said the collection centre would be accessible via a mobile application named “UZED” that would be available on Playstore.

The waste would be picked up from the user’s doorstep, thereby making small households stakeholders in waste management. Users can even get monetary payments for the e-waste they give up.

The service would be available to both private citizens and scrap collectors in the informal sector.

An official told Express: “According to EPTRI’s report from 2017, 75 per cent of e-waste generated in the city is from households, not bulk consumers of electronic goods such as public and private institutions, manufacturers or IT companies. Hence, this is a move to enable citizens.”

According to the PCB, out of the total 30,000 tonnes of e-waste generated in 2018, only around 3,850 tonnes were recycled in a scientific manner. This was possible because the State had only two recycling units and 10 dismantling units where recycling can be done scientifically. Officials admit that very little e-waste finds its way into these centres.

“There are a lot of informal stakeholders such as scrap collectors who are going a very good job in collecting waste. However, most of that waste gets dismantled in an unscientific manner. But now we will be able to monitor this collection centre and see if the e-waste is indeed being sent to State recycling units” said the official.The official added that more collection drives would be taken up in the twin cities area very soon.

A startup that connects e-waste producers

Recykal, a city-based startup, has set up a market place for e-waste producers. Abhishek, its founder, said their aggregator platform would connect e-waste producers and recyclers from all over the country. The firm is a partner of the newly-inaugurated collection centre in Kompally. “There are many small recyclers in the country, but they do not get proper supply. Their demands can be met through this platform.”