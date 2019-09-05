Talking Death Over a Cup of Coffee

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

Death Cafe, a pop-up event by Dr Sneha Rooh in Hyderabad, is all about a bunch of people gathering over chai and snacks to discuss, you guessed it right, all things death. Now celebrating its silver jubilee edition, this one’s calling you again on September 14

HYDERABAD: So are you scared of death? Do you just shut down any news that talks about it? Well, the Death Cafe in Hyderabad is exactly where you should have chai, biscuit and discuss all things morbid. Sounds morbid? Dr Sneha Rooh, a palliative care specialist from Bengaluru who has been living in Hyderabad for the last few years, holds the social franchise for this concept (created by Swis sociologist Bernard Crettaz) which discusses, and even celebrates death. “Death is the final reality of life, but it is surprising how so few people are ready for this inevitable truth. People in fact even believe it will never occur to them, well until it hits them. Death Cafe is an informal tea and cake/cookie session where people share their experiences of death of their loved one, how they coped, the truths they learnt and so on.

I have been conducting across the country for the last two years and it is going to be my 28th session this month and it will be in Hyderabad. I can’t believe it is Silver Jubilee time,” she says. She is now gearing up to host it at 5.30 pm on September 14 at Cafe Niloufer in Bazaar Ghat. “Death cafe is a not-for-profit, safe, non-judgemental space with no experts,” she assures. Typically, the chat begins once all the members who have RSVP-ed on Facebook events post or through other means gather. Everyone introduces themselves. Everyone gets to write down a question about death anonymously and put the slip in a bowl. The bowl is then passed around and every participant gives his or her perspective on it. “By the end of the 90-minute session, usually people feel better about facing life, or death,” says the 30-plus doc.

What kind of participants does she get? “It’s usually a group of youngsters, mostly with existential angst and wants to know more about the mystery of death. In one session in Hyderabad, I got about 60 participants. But in a session in Goa, it was just three of us including me. Guess, Goa is a place to forget about life’s worries and chill out,” she quips.

Dr Sneha says she is much more tuned to talk about death now than before, thanks to the exposure she got while working for over five months for a documentary on death in 2018. “I traversed the Ganga trail to understand the journey of death in India. I had two other people who also volunteered to travel with me. I met all the stakeholders in the death ecosystem – from people who work in the mortuary to those who do the karmakaand on the ghats of the Ganga. She started the Death Cafe as her academic subject – Palliative Care – is about the pain and trauma of those with a terminal illness. She completed her fellowship in palliative medicine from Calicut and attended summer school in the Netherlands in July 2019. She is also keen to write a book shortly.

What is the most common question in Death Cafe? “Life after death; and if suicide is acceptable. There are also questions on how to deal with thoughts about suicide.” She hopes that she will be able to help more people deal with death in a mature and practical way and that suicide will never cross their mind. To register for the event, check Dr Sneha Rooh’s Facebook page.