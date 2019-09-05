Two cars, 10 bikes burnt in Ganesh pandal fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two cars and 10 bikes were charred after a Ganesh pandal placed at an apartment complex caught fire at Vishnu Puri extension area of Malkajgiri late on Tuesday night. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

The incident took place at around 2 am when all the residents of the apartment were asleep. The devotees did not put off the diya placed at the Vinayaka idol. Over time the carpet and the table caught fire which spread to the adjacent parked vehicles. As it happened in the late night, it went unnoticed for almost an hour, by the time the vehicles charred in flames.