5 held in Hyderabad for cheating youths with promise of jobs at the airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police busted a fake job racket and arrested a five member gang that has been cheating gullible youth under the promise of providing them jobs at RGI airport in Hyderabad. The kingpin of the gang T Santosh Kumar applied for jobs at the airport several times, but could not succeed, found police.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said the gang targeted candidates who could not succeed in getting jobs at the airport and trapped them with backdoor offers.

According to police, Santosh hailing from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh completed graduation and migrated to the city two years ago. He got trained at Hyderabad Aviation Academy and attended several interviews, but could not succeed even in a single attempt. During these attempts, he noticed hundreds of youngsters trying for jobs at the airport and devised a plan to take advantage of their situation.

As a part of his plan, he visited a couple of private aviation academies, when he met other accused V Ramkumar, who is working as a manager at a leading pub in Jubilee Hills and Mohd Abdul Khadar, who owns an academy at Himayath nagar. They immediately started scouting for aspiring candidates.

A week ago, they found one of the victims Khalid Mohd Khan, who came for an interview but was rejected due to age limit. Ramkumar trapped Khalid and assures of a job at the airport through his sources, but demanded Rs 2 lakh for it. Santosh arranged a fake id card and an Airport Entry Pass for Khalid with designation of Assistant Manager at the airport and collected Rs 50,000 as advance. Further, they also sent him a fake appointment letter through mail. However, Khalid got to know the identity card and the entry pass were fake and approached the police

Inquiries revealed that the gang had cheated more than 20 candidates and collected up to Rs One lakh from each. Based on the clues, police arrested Santosh, Ramkumar and three others who helped them in the racket and seized incriminating material from their possession.