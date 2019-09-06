Cyberabad police bust fake job racket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Thursday busted a fake job racket and arrested a five-member gang that has been cheating gullible youngsters under the promise of providing them jobs at RGI airport. The kingpin of the gang T Santosh Kumar applied for jobs at the airport several times, but could not succeed, said the police.

Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Prakash Reddy said the gang targeted candidates who could not succeed in getting jobs at the airport and trapped them with back door offers.