Dispute over a woman led to techie’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police solved the week-old murder case of a tech firm owner Satish Babu Myla at KPHB and arrested his childhood friend and business partner Hemanth Mathe on Thursday. Satish admonishing Hemanth over allegedly having an affair with a female employee and reducing his salary citing poor performance, led to Hemanth brutally murdering him.

Though Hemanth tried to dispose the body, he could not succeed. While Satish’s body remained in his flat for close to 36 hours, Hemanth acted innocent and even accompanied Satish’s wife in searching for him.

DCP Madhapur A Venkateswar Rao said Hemanth, who was absconding, was nabbed while he was moving around on Satish’s bike.

“The bike, an electric cutter used for cutting Saitsh’s limbs, and other materials were seized from him,” said Rao. He added that inquiries revealed that the woman employee was not aware of the murder and all the evidence indicated that Hemanth was solely responsible for the murder. On August 28, when they met at Hemanth’s flat, an argument broke out between them.

Hemanth who was already prepared to kill Satish, attacked him with a hammer and then smothered him. After making sure he was dead, Hemanth hired a self-driven car from a rental agency at Madhapur, with an intention to dispose the body. Though the car arrived at his flat, he could not go ahead with his plan, as he was scared. On August 29, he purchased an electric cutter which he used to cut the body so he could dispose it easily, but he could not bring himself to do that either.