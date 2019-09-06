Home Cities Hyderabad

Encroached lands and illegal slums playing their part in spreading dengue in Hyderabad?

Officials said that the area was encroached by illegal occupants without paying proper dues, while those who had paid the rent were left out.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Was the suspected dengue death of 14-year-old E Avinash in Lingampally caused by a deadlock in tackling an encroached area? Next to his residence, there’s a housing colony by the name of Vambay, which had been built under the Vambay Scheme during 2004-2005 by the GHMC. Officials said that the area was encroached by illegal occupants without paying proper dues, while those who had paid the rent were left out.

“The beneficiaries had to pay a certain sum for the flats to be allotted to them. However, goons and encroachers occupied the same before they could do so. The land was then deemed disputed as it encroached. The original encroachers sold off the property to new occupants,” said a senior official from the GHMC.The situation is such that the government’s 2BHK scheme from 2014 is depreciating the quality of life of people living around as the encroachers continue to build more floors without laying proper sewage connections.

“There is no official line laid here. Before the building could be allotted and the drainage lines be laid, they were encroached and fell into the legal logjam. The occupants have since then been letting out dirty water directly from PVC pipes fixed atop,” added the official. As a result, even the second and third floor occupants are releasing drain water out in the open.

“We have made several attempts to sensitise residents and coerce them into correcting these flaws. They have also been dumping garbage out in open,” added another official from the sanitation wing of the GHMC. The same crisis looms across 47 identified slums of the GHMC West Zone, sparing few, where the efforts of Community Resource Persons worked wonders.

“We have also hired Swachh Dooths who have managed to make over 5-6 slum areas into a waste-free zones, like MN Nagar, Stalin Nagar, Anjaiah Nagar and Prem Nagar,” added the official.However, setting up basic infrastructure systems, such as, wide roads, proper drains, drinking water and electricity supply in these areas continues to be a far-fetched dream. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC MN Nagar Dengue in Hyderabad
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp