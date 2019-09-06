Encroached lands and illegal slums playing their part in spreading dengue in Hyderabad?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Was the suspected dengue death of 14-year-old E Avinash in Lingampally caused by a deadlock in tackling an encroached area? Next to his residence, there’s a housing colony by the name of Vambay, which had been built under the Vambay Scheme during 2004-2005 by the GHMC. Officials said that the area was encroached by illegal occupants without paying proper dues, while those who had paid the rent were left out.

“The beneficiaries had to pay a certain sum for the flats to be allotted to them. However, goons and encroachers occupied the same before they could do so. The land was then deemed disputed as it encroached. The original encroachers sold off the property to new occupants,” said a senior official from the GHMC.The situation is such that the government’s 2BHK scheme from 2014 is depreciating the quality of life of people living around as the encroachers continue to build more floors without laying proper sewage connections.

“There is no official line laid here. Before the building could be allotted and the drainage lines be laid, they were encroached and fell into the legal logjam. The occupants have since then been letting out dirty water directly from PVC pipes fixed atop,” added the official. As a result, even the second and third floor occupants are releasing drain water out in the open.

“We have made several attempts to sensitise residents and coerce them into correcting these flaws. They have also been dumping garbage out in open,” added another official from the sanitation wing of the GHMC. The same crisis looms across 47 identified slums of the GHMC West Zone, sparing few, where the efforts of Community Resource Persons worked wonders.

“We have also hired Swachh Dooths who have managed to make over 5-6 slum areas into a waste-free zones, like MN Nagar, Stalin Nagar, Anjaiah Nagar and Prem Nagar,” added the official.However, setting up basic infrastructure systems, such as, wide roads, proper drains, drinking water and electricity supply in these areas continues to be a far-fetched dream.