Fare thee well, Guv

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary and MCRHRD director-general BP Acharya presented outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan with a caricature of him at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The caricature was made by Acharya himself. “This is a gesture of farewell to the Governor,” Acharya said. Meanwhile, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy called on Narasimhan. It was a courtesy call by the Speaker, sources said.