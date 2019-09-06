Fare thee well, Guv

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary and MCRHRD director-general BP Acharya presented outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan with a caricature of him at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The caricature was made by Acharya himself. “This is a gesture of farewell to the Governor,” Acharya said. Meanwhile, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy called on Narasimhan. It was a courtesy call by the Speaker, sources said.
