GHMC files plaint against residents for ‘improper sanitation’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the article ‘Silent Killer: Seasonal fevers claim lives of minors ...’ published on these columns, GHMC stated that they have taken action against those littering garbage in the area where one of the deaths occurred. It is learnt that the GHMC deputy commissioner for Circle 20 filed a complaint in Chandanagar police station regarding illegal occupation in 13 blocks of Vambay colony.

It is noted in the complaint that the occupants have given way to unhygienic and improper sanitation conditions in the area. The complaint also stated that a few of them had previously threatened officials with attempts of suicide when the action was initiated. Even on August 25, a 14-year-old boy had died in a suspected case of dengue in the adjacent Papireddy colony.