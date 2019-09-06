Hyderabad Police to serve notices on pandal organisers for sound pollution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 80 per cent Ganesh pandals in the city are operating in violation of rules by playing loud music. As complaints of noise pollution are piling up, be it on dial 100, or social media, police have decided to serve notices on pandal organisers.

In a review meeting, the police officials felt that they have succeeded in preventing organisers from installing idols blocking the roads. The policemen posted at different Ganesh pandals observed that the organisers violated rules by using loud DJs and reported the same to their superiors.

“At the time of issuing permissions, organisers were told not to allow DJs at odd hours, as per the apex court’s directions. Those who are in violations will be served notices in order to control sound pollution,” a police official said.

Women cops get Enfield bikes

As a pilot project, first time in Hyderabad police, two women police constables, are assigned in performing patrolling duties on Royal Enfield bullet to prevent untoward incidents during Ganesh festival.