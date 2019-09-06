Hyderabad used 4,300 water tankers a day in summer

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How dependent is the city on water tankers, especially during the summer?

Data suggest that from March to July alone, a period of 137 days, over 5,89,189 tanker trips were needed to quench the city’s water needs, both domestic and commercial. This translates to roughly 4,300 tankers required by Hyderabad every day in summer, over and above the regular water supply.

In data obtained from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) by activist, Sai Teja, on number of bookings received between March 1 to July 15 this year, it shows that the city for its domestic needs alone consumed over 3,99,044 tankers of water.The worst affected area appears to be the entirety of Madhapur, which needed a whopping 46,290 tanker trips for domestic water needs.

So, for about 137 days, 46,290 tanks were called for, on an average 338 tanks were daily only for Madhapur. For commercial trips, close to 1,90,145 tanker trips were made with highest demand from Jubilee Hills for 20,051 tankers. Meanwhile, officials note that this dependence is restricted to summer months alone and that from August onwards there has been a dramatic fall in bookings, with merely 100-1,200 trips only.

“The dependence on tanker rises when groundwater level dips. With good rains, the borewells get replenished so the dependence on tankers reduces. In fact, the dependency of delivering tanker has come down from 23,000 in peak summers to just 146 tankers as on date,” said M Swamy, Chief General Manager, Revenue Department, HMWSSB.