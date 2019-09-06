New app planned to synchronise Hyderabad's public transport

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad may soon have an app providing details of public transport from boarding to destination. This was decided at a high-level meeting on improving public transport usage in the west zone. A joint meeting between TSRTC, Cyberabad traffic police, Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), L&T Metro Rail, IT department, industry heads and GHMC has yielded fruit as TSRTC and L&T have decided to synergize and create a smart commute app to help with first mile and last-mile connectivity. 

The project will first be taken up in the IT corridor. The meeting was convened by Cyberabad traffic police and SCSC as the traffic situation in the zone has become virtually unmanageable for the limited traffic force. The decision to come up with the app was taken as all stakeholders agreed that both modes of transport are equally important for the area as only buses and metro combined can transport people to their workplace.

“The two stakeholders have verbally confirmed to provide this ‘smart commute’ app which will provide end-to-end connectivity for the IT zone. One can check the live location, timings and live status of buses and metro from this app. This facility will be grounded soon,” hopes Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC. 

In another meeting held with IT department’s Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, it was decided to have a new committee of various stakeholder departments and mull on different approaches to wean the IT populace from single-person car use. 

“We will chalk plans as immediate, mid-term and long-term plans. One of the approaches for immediate relief is to restart ‘car-free Thursdays’ and carpooling,” said Bharani Kumar Aroll, Vice-chairperson, SCSC.

Meanwhile, the SCSC and CTP’s exclusive survey which got responses from over 20,000 road users in the area found that the highest traffic was on the JNTU-Cyber Towers route. This was followed by Mehdipatnam to IIIT route, Allwyn junction to Gachibowli route and Jubliee hill to Cyber Tower route.

