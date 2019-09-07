Home Cities Hyderabad

As conjoined twins recover from fever, WCD on sanitation overdrive

The twins were diagnosed with fever and discharged back to the Yousufguda shelter home this week.

Published: 07th September 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ministers Etela Rajender and Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbgapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AFTER the city’s beloved conjoined twins Veena and Vani were admitted to hospital with high fever, the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has gone on a war footing to ensure that no other child in their care falls sick.

The twins were diagnosed with fever and discharged back to the Yousufguda shelter home this week. However, in the light of the ongoing dengue outbreak, the department has pulled up their socks to ensure the best of health care for the 320 odd children in their care, of which close to 200 are under the age of 6 years.

A big concern was that the shelter home adjacent to where Veena and Vani reside, has been in shambles for the last one year. The Collectorate had not provided sufficient funds to complete the works. The work has dragged on for over one year now, leaving piles of heavy debris and dust around, compromising the immunity of children.

With this in mind, the department undertook a widespread cleaning drive across the whole campus at Yousufguda, with fumigation and spraying of anti-larvicides at all susceptible points. “Kids are vulnerable, and we are ensuring that their safety is not compromised. We are taking all kinds of precautions, including the use of anti-mosquito sprays and lotions, so that they don’t contract any disease while at school,” said the supervisor of the home.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also reached out to all the child care institutions run by NGOs, in a bid to ensure that the private ones also upkeep the standards. The department is, however, yet to send their teams to monitor the situation.

At least five minors in the city died recently after being diagnosed or at least suspected of having contracted, dengue.

