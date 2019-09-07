Forum for Good Governance asks Chief Secretary to act on Biomedical Waste rule violations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising the issue of violation of Biomedical Waste (BMW) Rules by healthcare facilities in Hyderabad and other parts of the State, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has written to the chief secretary, seeking action in this regard.

FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, in his letter to Chief Secretary SK Joshi, pointed out that according to the TSPCB, in an RTI reply to FGG, there are nearly 350 out of a total 1,500 healthcare facilities in the city that don’t dispose off the waste as per BMW rules. He alleged that there are many facilities in the State which are not registered with authorised BMW treatment plants and are dumping waste in municipal yards.