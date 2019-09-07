Home Cities Hyderabad

Hussainsagar being readied for immersion of 50K idols

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol will be immersed early in the morning; all steps being taken to maintain sanitation along the routes

Devotees line up to make offerings at a digital hundi setup near Khairatabad Ganesh idol in Hyderabad (Photo| EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In connection with the Ganesh idol immersion procession on September 12, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the procession. The Minister for Animal Husbandry, T Srinivas Yadav along with GHMC Commissioner Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar inspected NTR Marg and Tank Bund roads on Friday to oversee the arrangements.

Like last year, the Khairatabad Ganesh will be taken out for immersion early in the morning for which all the government departments will extend cooperation to the Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Committee for its journey to NTR Marg.

To make the tallest idol immerse completely in water, the HMDA has taken up deepening of the water shoreline by removing the silt and other material from the Hussainsagar lakeshore. Nearly 50,000 idols are expected to be immersed till the final immersion is completed, the Minister said. After the inspection, Srinivas Yadav along with Bonthu Rammohan told reporters that already the process of Ganesh idol immersion has begun.

As the centralised procession will start from Balapur to Tank Bund, all steps are being taken to provide required amenities for the smooth passage of the procession. Departments like GHMC, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Roads and Buildings and the police are making necessary arrangements.
As the immersion routes in twin cities cover 162 kms, steps are being taken to repair the bad roads, potholes filling, erecting street lights, said the Minister.

The Mayor said that all steps are being taken to maintain sanitation along the immersion routes by deploying additional labour and sanitation teams at important places. In connection with the centralised Ganesh procession on September 12, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar along with senior officials of various departments inspected the route.

