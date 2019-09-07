Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic survey points to need for improving service roads that lead to ORR

Closely following this route is the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki-IIIT route.

Published: 07th September 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:04 AM

Image for representational purposes( File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey by Cyberabad traffic police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on various routes used by IT professionals to map the traffic flowing on crucial arterial roads in west zone has thrown light on the fact that roughly five per cent of these professionals actively use the service roads and the ORR to travel to their offices.

With several IT projects coming up near the ORR, this traffic is slated to increase dramatically, predict experts.

However, residents maintain that perceiving the future rush, the infrastructure on these service roads needs to be amped up. An online survey which had been sent out to various IT parks and firms across the west zone was to ascertain how many people were using which mode of transport, and the routes they used.

The data collected in a period of two months has highlighted that the most frequented route continues to be the Kukatpally-JNTU- Mindspace route. Closely following this route is the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki-IIIT route.

In all, at least five per cent of the population uses the ORR and service roads for commuting, highlighting the need to re-imagine the current service roads which lack road markings, street lights and regular maintenance. “The widening of Kokapet roads is being discussed, as there are several new companies which are coming up there,” said Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC who was part of a high-level meeting on traffic issues of the west zone. He also penned a letter stating that a traffic explosion was possible in the near future in the area.

“The stretch has become very busy as Kokapet and surrounding areas are seeing several establishments come up. Infrastructure like street lights, road markings, pothole-free roads are missing,” commented Akhil, a resident of Kokapet.

