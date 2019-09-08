Express Property Expo ‘19 begins in city on a promising note

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD:  The two-day Express Property Expo-2019 was inaugurated on Saturday, throwing open a wide range of options for a property in and around the city. Available were options from a wide range of villas, apartments, independent houses and open plots.

The Expo, jointly organised by The New Indian Express and city-based real estate firm Aparna, garnered a welcoming response as property enthusiasts and prospective buyers walked around the stalls enquiring about the venture that suited them, at Cyber Conventions in Kondapur.  

The event was inaugurated by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who conversed enthusiastically with the builders and promoters. As many as 21 stalls were put up to showcase a wide range of properties in different budgets and locations by the market leaders. “Better road connectivity in all peripheral areas of the city is being given a thrust by the government. Housing and infrastructure will be the top priority,” the mayor said.

The property expo showcased a host of options from the popular builders like Aparna, Sai Surya, NCC Urban, Vishal Sanjivini, ARK Group, Fortune Butterfly City, and Virtusa Life Spaces.  

Various bankers also set up stalls to communicate interest rates and loan facilities available with them. The leading financial institutions such as Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank also took part in the property exhibition. The bankers cleared the apprehensions of the people who want to own a property and have some financial constraints. The financial institutions offered loans with attractive interest rates on EMI attracted the visitors.

The Expo will continue on Sunday and the entry is free.

